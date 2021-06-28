China lagging behind US in cyber capabilities: study

Poor security and weak intelligence analyses are hindering China’s development as a cyber power and mean that it will struggle to reach the United States’ cyber capabilities for at least a decade, reported the Financial Times.

Reporting on a study published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on Monday, the FT notes that the information comes in the wake of several hacking campaigns that have shone a light on the increasing danger posed by online espionage.

IISS researchers ranked countries on a spectrum of cyber capabilities, from the strength of their digital economies and the maturity of their intelligence and security functions to how well cyber facilities were integrated with military operations.