China’s tech listings drop in Q2

The second quarter of 2021 saw Chinese technology company listings on the stock market fall in value by over 60%, mostly due to a continued clampdown on the sector by Beijing, reported the Financial Times.

According to the FT, data from Dealogic shows that Chinese tech initial public offerings (IPOs) were around two-thirds lower in value than in Q1, raising just $6 billion.

The share of tech listings as a proportion of all Chinese IPOs also fell to the lowest level in two years, at just 21% of the more than $28 billion raised during the period.