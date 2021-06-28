Safety ‘recall’ of 285,000 Teslas in China

Over 285,000 Chinese cars manufactured by Tesla–which includes more than 90% of Chinese-made sales–require an update to address safety issues, reported the Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, the State Administration for Market Regulation called for a recall which means affected Tesla vehicles require a cruise-control software update. This update can be carried out remotely and does not require a visit to a dealership.

The recall is necessary to fix a fault that means that the cruise-control system could be activated accidentally and potentially result in an unexpected speed increase, the regulator said.

The recall includes 249,855 Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact crossover vehicles manufactured by Tesla’s Shanghai plant, as well as 35,665 imported Model 3 cars, it said.