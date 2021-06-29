Semiconductor development in China takes strides forward

Semiconductor manufacturers in China have maintained high levels of investment in 2021, securing billions of dollars in financing, reported Caixin. There has been a renewed focus from Beijing on developing the country’s semiconductor industry in order to meet demand and increase its self-reliance.

According to Caixin, a report from US-based law firm Katten and Chinese chip-industry monitor Ijiwei.com revealed that a total of 164 Chinese firms raised around RMB 40 billion ($6.19 billion) in cumulative funding between January and May of this year.

While that was slightly off the pace from 2020, when Chinese companies raised RMB 140 billion for the entire year, it was roughly the same as what they raised during all of 2019.