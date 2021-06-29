Friendship treaty between China and Russia extended

A 20-year-old friendship treaty between China and Russia was renewed on Monday, solidifying ties between the two countries, reported the South China Morning Post. The leaders of the two nations met by video link for the second time in a month, agreeing to extend the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

According to state news agency Xinhua, President Xi Jinping spoke positively of the Sino-Russian relationship. He was quoted as saying that it is a “model example of a new type of international relations” that added “positive energy” to the world.

“I believe that under the guidance of the spirit of the treaty, no matter how many obstacles and hurdles must be overcome on the road ahead, China and Russia will continue to unite in their efforts and move forward with determination,” Xi said.