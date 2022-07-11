Developer Ronshine misses two interest payments

Chinese property developer Ronshine China Holdings has not made interest payments on its June 2023 and December 2023 notes, totalling $27.9 million, in the latest blow to China’s embattled property market, reports Reuters .

Ronshine has not made payment of $12.798 million interest on the 8.1% senior notes due June 2023, which became due and payable on June 9 and has a 30-day grace period to pay such interest, it said in a HKEx filing late on Sunday.

The company also said it has not made payment of $15.07 million interest on the 7.35% senior notes due December 2023, which became due and payable on June 15 and has a 30-day grace period to pay the interest.