Oppo loses German patent infringement case against Nokia

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has lost a legal battle in a patent dispute with Nokia, which may prevent the Chinese smartphone company from selling certain OnePlus and self-branded handsets in Germany, reports the South China Morning Post .

A regional court in the southwestern German city of Mannheim ruled in favour of the Finnish telecoms giant for the second time, determining that Oppo’s use of certain 4G and 5G telecoms technologies infringed on Nokia’s patents, the company said in a statement. The court issued its first ruling against Oppo, which covered Nokia’s Wi-fi patents, in June.

The court found that “Oppo is using Nokia’s patented technologies in its smartphones and is selling them illegally without a license,” Nokia said in a statement. The Finnish firm added that Oppo has refused to agree to fair licensing terms and turned down proposals to arbitrate the disagreement.