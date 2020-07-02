DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended picking up import shipments from China to India, after border tensions between the countries led to clearance delays, reported Reuters.
Another prominent freight transporter FedEx Corp said it was facing backlogs beyond its control, leading to congestion at facilities.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will resume our normal operations as the circumstances allow,” a FedEx spokeswoman told Reuters.
