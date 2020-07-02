Shanghai gets back to business with resumption of major trade shows

Shanghai has resumed staging exhibitions, trade shows and other major events, as disease prevention takes a back seat to business with the prolonged easing of the country’s Covid-19 epidemic, reported Caixin.

The Shanghai New International Expo Centre’s website shows it held four exhibitions at the end of June, all on June 27-29, including Semicon China, a major semiconductor event. The site includes 14 events scheduled for July, including the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, or ChinaJoy — the nation’s largest show for gamers and game companies set for July 31 to Aug. 3.

Another major event, the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival, will take place later this month on dates still to be announced, after being delayed from its originally scheduled dates of June 13-22, said Caixin sources.