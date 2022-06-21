Diablo Immortal’s China launch delayed

Internet and gaming giant NetEase delayed the rollout of its video game Diablo Immortal in China three days ahead of its official launch, a move that comes just after the game’s official account on Weibo was banned from making new posts, reports Reuters .

China-based NetEase, which was set to release the game on Thursday, did not provide a new launch date, but said on Sunday it wanted to make changes such as improvements to the game-play experience and conduct “multiple optimization adjustments.”

The company did not address the social media ban in the statement and it was unclear what triggered the decision. NetEase also did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. Co-developed by NetEase and Activision Blizzard, Diablo Immortal is one of the most-anticipated games this year and its China launch is being closely watched to gauge Beijing’s attitude towards the country’s $46-billion video games market that was hit by sweeping regulatory crackdowns last year.