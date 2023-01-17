Didi can restart signing up new customers

Chinese authorities have given ride-hailing group Didi permission to sign up new customers after an investigation forced its app offline, indicating that Beijing’s crackdown on the country’s internet titans is drawing to a close as the government works to revive economic growth, reports the Financial Times .

The reprieve comes after the group was forced to delist from the New York Stock Exchange in June last year, less than 12 months after its market debut. The opening of a regulatory probe in July 2021 ended a run of Chinese companies raising billions of dollars on Wall Street.

“For more than a year our company has earnestly co-operated with the national security review and handled seriously the problems the review found, carrying out a comprehensive rectification,” the company said in a social media post on Monday. “With the approval of the Internet Security Review Office, new user registration on ‘Didi Chuxing’ will resume immediately,” the company said.