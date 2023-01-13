Didi Chuxing undergoing lay-offs – SCMP

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has initiated a new round of lay-offs affecting hundreds of jobs, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the country’s Big Tech companies continue their restructuring efforts ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, reports the South China Morning Post .

The job cuts will cover nearly every department in Beijing-based Didi, including its ride hailing, overseas business and risk management operations. Compensation for the dismissed employees will be calculated based on the number of years of service, according to the people, who said each terminated worker will also receive a month’s salary as part of their release.

The lay-offs followed Didi’s decision last month to trim this year’s budget for many of its departments, one of the people said. Didi’s action has raised some complaints because of the timing, according to one other source, who said employees typically receive their annual bonuses in February.