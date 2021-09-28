Didi faces municipal competition in Beijing

Taxi operators in Beijing have launched a new ride-hailing service in conjunction with Alibaba that will not challenge the municipal authority’s monopoly on taxi service licensing, reports the South China Morning Post. The partnerships sets an example that could be applied in other cities and potentially undermine private ride-hailing operations like the embattled Didi.
The service called Beijing Taxi is being offered through AutoNavi, the digital maps service provider owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba. It is jointly operated by the Beijing Taxi Cum Automotive Leasing Association and AutoNavi, which offers access to the service in its app alongside other ride-hailing services.
The service is being launched after four months of development, making more than 100 of the city’s small and medium-sized taxi companies available through a single online interface.
You must log in to post a comment.