Didi faces municipal competition in Beijing

Taxi operators in Beijing have launched a new ride-hailing service in conjunction with Alibaba that will not challenge the municipal authority’s monopoly on taxi service licensing, reports the South China Morning Post . The partnerships sets an example that could be applied in other cities and potentially undermine private ride-hailing operations like the embattled Didi.

The service called Beijing Taxi is being offered through AutoNavi, the digital maps service provider owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba. It is jointly operated by the Beijing Taxi Cum Automotive Leasing Association and AutoNavi, which offers access to the service in its app alongside other ride-hailing services.

The service is being launched after four months of development, making more than 100 of the city’s small and medium-sized taxi companies available through a single online interface.