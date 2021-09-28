Evergrande wealth management arm faces inquiry

A unit of the debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group is under investigation by the Shenzhen government, the city’s financial regulator told investors on Monday, reports Reuters . The move is the first sign of an official inquiry into the wealth management crisis at the real estate giant.

Evergrande, headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China’s financial system. Earlier this month the company’s wealth arm missed a payment on wealth management products (WMPs), leading to protests by investors who fear they will not get their money back.

In a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the Shenzhen Financial Regulatory Bureau said “relevant departments of the Shenzhen government have gathered public opinions about Evergrande Wealth and are launching a thorough investigation into related issues of the company.”