Didi sets up data security committee

Embattled Chinese ride-hailing app, Didi Chuxing, has set up a committee to oversee the restructuring of its data management as the company acquiesces to regulators’ demands, reports South China Morning Post . Didi’s founder and chief executive Cheng Wei will head the Information and Data Security (IDS) committee, according to an internal memo.

Chief technology officer Zhang Bo will be the executive deputy director, marking a significant departure from the previous practice that had the committee as a supporting unit established in 2016.

The committee will comprise a number of sections that oversee data security, cyberspace and information security, personal information protection, algorithm security, content security and overseas business privacy. A special secretariat was also created to handle emergency matters relating to data security, according to the memo.