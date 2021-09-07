Investors steering clear of China in emerging market funds

Investors are pouring money into emerging market funds that exclude China after Beijing’s continued crackdown on targeted stocks and sectors, reports the Financial Times . Five prominent EM ex-China exchange traded funds (ETFs) increased by 41% in August to $1.5 billion, bringing their year-to-date growth to 442%, having ended 2020 with $277 million cumulatively.

The jump comes as net inflows into global emerging market ETFs — in which China is by far the largest component — slowed to $696 million in July as Beijing’s regulatory crackdown widened, well below the average of $4 billion in a month in the first half, according to Morningstar data.

Investors are bracing themselves for the next steps in the state clampdown on the private sector, which has already hit the e-commerce, education, fintech, ride-hailing and gaming industries.