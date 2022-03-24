DingTalk gets a facelift

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group has made wide-reaching upgrades to its DingTalk platform, a workplace chat tool akin to Slack or Microsoft Teams, in an attempt to promote the app as a gateway to the digitalization of Chinese firms’ business, reports the South China Morning Post . Users of the platform, previously accused by critics of promoting unhealthy work-life balance, now have the option of turning off notifications for off-hours messages.

The app’s old motto “make work and study easy” is replaced with “let progress happen,” while the new logo is a slightly slanted version of the old design, which DingTalk said puts emphasis on the wings instead of the lightning bolt.

The facelift underscores the ambitions of Alibaba to turn itself from a consumer-facing e-commerce giant into a service provider for businesses, according to a company statement.