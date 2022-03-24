US reinstates some China tariff product exclusions

The US Trade Representative’s office announced the reinstatement of 352 expired product exclusions from tariffs on Chinese imports, reports Reuters . The number falls short of the previously considered 549 exclusions from the US “Section 301” tariffs.

The reinstated product exclusions will be effective retroactively from October 12, 2021 and extend through December 31, 2022, USTR said. They cover a wide range of the initially estimated $370 billion worth of Chinese imports that former president Donald Trump hit with punitive tariffs of 7.5% to 25%.

The list released by USTR includes industrial components such as pumps and electric motors, certain car parts and chemicals, backpacks, bicycles, vacuum cleaners and other consumer goods. The Trump administration initially had granted more than 2,200 exclusions to the tariffs to provide relief to certain industries and retailers. Most were allowed to expire, but 549 were extended for a year, and these expired at he end of 2020.