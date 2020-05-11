Disney reopens its biggest Asia resort at one-third of capacity as Shanghai gets the coronavirus outbreak under control

The Walt Disney Company has reopened its biggest Asia resort after a four-month shutdown, as Shanghai’s health authorities eased restrictions on public gatherings after getting the coronavirus outbreak in the megacity of 24 million people under control, reported the South China Morning Post.

Monday’s tickets for Shanghai Disneyland, restricted to one-third of its normal daily capacity of 80,000 visitors, sold out within minutes on Friday for RMB 399 ($56) each, according to the company’s website.

The reopening of the $5.5 billion wonderland – the biggest of Disney’s three resorts in Asia – is good news for the Burbank, California-based company. The coronavirus pandemic helped lop off $1.4 billion of its operating income, by shutting cinemas and theme parks around the world during the three months to March 31 versus a year earlier.

“The reduced capacity on the reopening day enables visitors to better enjoy the attractions and facilities,” said Jenny Kong, a Shanghai resident who secured a ticket through online booking last Friday. “My mother and I decided to become the first batch of guests, putting aside concerns that the virus would spread among the crowd. There was a fierce competition for the tickets.”