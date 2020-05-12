Donald Trump says he is ‘not interested’ in China trade deal renegotiation

US President Donald Trump ruled out any renegotiation of a trade deal Washington and Beijing reached in January, arguing that Chinese negotiators would only want any changes to benefit their side, reported the South China Morning Post.

When asked about a report in which China said it would like to reopen negotiations on the trade deal at a White House briefing, Trump said: “Not even a little bit, no. I’m not interested.”

“We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they’d like to reopen the trade talks to make it a better deal for them,” Trump said. “China’s been taking advantage of the United States for many, many years, for decades, because we had people at this position right here where I’m standing, sitting right in that office the Oval Office, that allowed that to happen.

“Let’s see if they live up to the deal that they signed,” he added.