Economic bellwether Caterpillar says China sales slow

Caterpillar, one of the world’s biggest makers of construction equipment, is facing a slowdown in China while grappling with the impacts of higher costs to make its iconic yellow machines, reports Bloomberg .

Caterpillar, often viewed as an economic bellwether, said Tuesday in its second-quarter report that construction equipment sales fell in Asia Pacific, citing lower revenue from end users in China. The company brought in $13.5 billion in revenue from machinery, energy and transportation, missing analysts’ estimates.

Caterpillar’s results come as the producer grapples with headwinds including supply-chain troubles and surging power costs across Europe as well as COVID-related shutdowns and property woes in China. China’s real estate crisis has ballooned this year, engulfing developers to banks and forcing Beijing to temper its growth ambitions in a potential blow for steelmakers and miners.