Shanghai holds quarter of nations chip value

Shanghai is styling itself as China’s semiconductor highland with the city now accounting for one quarter of the country’s semiconductor value output and 40% of the country’s chip talent, reports the South China Morning Post . Wu Jingcheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the city’s chip firms are leading the country’s technological breakthroughs in the value chain, highlighting the important role of Shanghai in China’s semiconductor landscape.

While Shanghai has made limited progress in other areas, the city has emerged as a center for China’s most competitive chip players. These include the country’s top fab Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and Shanghai Microelectronics (SMEE), the country’s most advanced chip equipment maker.

According to Wu, the city has realized mass production of 14-nanometre chips, in an apparent reference to SMIC, and is able to make deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems for 90-nm chips, in a reference to SMEE.