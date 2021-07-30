EU foreign policy chief flags review of China strategy ‘in months’

The European Union is considering a review of its strategy towards China in the coming months, with growing cracks in the relationship since the suspension of their landmark investment deal and accusations of Chinese involvement in cyberattacks, reported the South China Morning Post.

Josep Borrell, the 27-member bloc’s foreign policy chief, told the El País newspaper the European Commission would present a report to the European Council at the end of the summer that analyzed the relationship with China “to see if it is necessary to review the current policy”.

“The European Union will always be closer to Washington than to Beijing. We will always be closer to a country that has the same political system as ours, a market economy, a multiparty democracy with concurrence in elections, than a single-party country,” he said, according to the article published on Thursday.

“This is not to say that we have to systemically align ourselves with Washington’s positions on Beijing because we have our own specific interests.”