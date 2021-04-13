EU says it won’t pay off Montenegro’s billion-dollar highway debt to China

The European Union says it will not pay off Montenegro’s near-$1 billion debts to China, rejecting the tiny Balkan nation’s repeated pleas for help, reported the South China Morning Post.

A spokesman for the EU told the SCMP that it “does not repay loans of partners which they took from third parties”, although he did express concern “over the socioeconomic and financial effects of some of China’s investments in Montenegro”.

He continued that Brussels was willing to work with the country, a candidate for EU membership, to put its debts on a sustainable footing.