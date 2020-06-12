EU to probe TikTok’s data processing and privacy practices

Chinese-owned short video app TikTok faces new regulatory scrutiny in Europe after it raised national security concerns in the US, reported Caixin.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) set up a task force to investigate the ByteDance-owned app’s data processing activities and privacy practices across the European Union.

The EDPB said its move is a reaction to concerns raised by European Parliament Member Moritz Körner over TikTok’s security and privacy risks. In a letter submitted in November to the European Parliament, Körner cited a 2019 US fine of $5.7 million against TikTok for illegal collection of personal information from children.