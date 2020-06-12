USDA confirms big US soybean sales to China as buying flurry continues

US exporters reported sales of 720,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday, as active purchases by the world’s top soy importer continued for a second straight week, reported Reuters.

The USDA confirmed the sales after reporting that weekly US soybean export sales last week were the largest in at least 16 months, with the majority slated for shipment to China or undisclosed destinations widely believed to be China.

China has been ramping up US soybean purchases as supplies in Brazil, China’s top soy supplier, are tightening and Brazil’s strengthening currency has driven up prices.

China also vowed in a Phase 1 trade deal signed in January to dramatically increase purchases of US farm goods. But sales of key commodities like soybeans, America’s biggest agricultural export by value, remain well below levels before the US-China trade war that began in 2018.