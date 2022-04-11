Factory-gate inflation down, consumer costs up

Consumer prices in China experienced a small increase last month due to public worries over food supply shortages, but factory-gate inflation slowed somewhat, reports the South China Morning Post . The official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5% in March from a year earlier, up from a rise of 0.9% in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

This was above with the expectations of analysts in a Bloomberg survey, which had predicted a rise to 1.4% growth. Food prices fell by 1.5% from a year earlier, narrowing from a fall 3.9 in February.

Non-food prices rose by 2.2% last month, year on year, up from a reading of 2.1% growth in February. China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 1.1% in March compared with a year earlier, unchanged from a rise of 1.1% in February.