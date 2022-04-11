NIO halts output due to COVID

One of China’s up-and-coming EV makers, NIO, announced that it has halted production due to the country’s restrictions aimed at containing the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, reports Nikkei Asia . The company’s suppliers’ operations have been disrupted, causing the manufacturer itself to stop production.

“Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company’s supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover,” the company said on its mobile app. “Due to the impact of this, Nio has had to halt car production.”

The company will postpone deliveries of the EVs to users and will work together with the suppliers to strive for resumption while meeting the government’s COVID curbs, it added. Tesla has also suspended production at its Shanghai plant since March 28, Reuters reported, after the city started a two-staged lockdown which was later expanded citywide.