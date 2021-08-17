First batch of Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y ships to Europe

The first batch of Shanghai-manufactured Tesla Model Y electric sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) has been shipped to buyers in Europe, reports the South China Morning Post , marking the first time Tesla’s Chinese operation has delivered vehicles to consumers outside the country.

The Gigafactory 3 in the Lingang free-trade zone shipped 8,210 Model Ys to Europe in July, the company said in a statement on Monday. Tesla recently said the plant has become its main vehicle export hub.

“It goes without saying that the Shanghai Gigafactory is playing a strategic role in Tesla’s global layout,” said Tesla in the statement.