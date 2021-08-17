First batch of Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y ships to Europe

The first batch of Shanghai-manufactured Tesla Model Y electric sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) has been shipped to buyers in Europe, reports the South China Morning Post, marking the first time Tesla’s Chinese operation has delivered vehicles to consumers outside the country.
The Gigafactory 3 in the Lingang free-trade zone shipped 8,210 Model Ys to Europe in July, the company said in a statement on Monday. Tesla recently said the plant has become its main vehicle export hub.
“It goes without saying that the Shanghai Gigafactory is playing a strategic role in Tesla’s global layout,” said Tesla in the statement.
