China cabinet promises employment support to ease pressure on labor market

The Chinese cabinet pledged, on Monday, to target unemployment with its fiscal and monetary policies in order to ease pressure on a strained labor market, reports Bloomberg.
China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th Five-Year-Plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.
