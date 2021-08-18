President Xi urges calls for wealth redistribution

China’s President Xi Jinping said at an economic leadership meeting that the country must work towards a goal of “common prosperity”, where wealth is shared fairly between all people, as a key objective for the next stage of its development, reports the South China Morning Post .

Common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of China-style modernization, Xi said while chairing a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on Tuesday. He also stressed the need to prevent financial risks.

Pledges were made to adjust excessive income and encourage the wealthy to “give back to society more”, according to a summary of the meeting published by the official Xinhua News Agency, reported by the SCMP.