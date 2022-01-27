Ford creates JV with longtime partner Jiangling

US carmaker Ford has formed a joint venture with their longstanding Chinese partner Jiangling Motors, in order to reinforce Ford’s sales efforts and reach in China, reports Reuters .

Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co aims to sell Ford passenger vehicles—mainly SUVs and vans—built by JMC through a network of 181 showrooms in major Chinese cities.

The portfolio includes the recently launched Ford Equator Sport, a five-passenger mid-size SUV with such features as advanced driver assist, a Tencent infotainment system and mobile device interface and wireless over-the-air software updates.