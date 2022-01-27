Meituan makes e-CNY payments available to offline merchants

China’s biggest on-demand service provider Meituan has started permitting over 200 categories of offline merchants to accept e-CNY, China’s new digital currency, reports the South China Morning Post . The offline merchants include restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and hotels.

The move marks another major step by the Beijing-based company to promote the country’s digital fiat money after enabling e-CNY payments for online food deliveries earlier this month. Meituan also said it would give out discount vouchers to consumers who pay with e-CNY.

The company joins several other Big Tech companies that have started supporting the official digital currency ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year holiday, both beginning in the first week of February.