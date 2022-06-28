Foreign firms’ profits in China take dive

Profits at foreign industrial businesses in China showed no sign of rebound in the first five months of the year even as an easing in Covid restrictions allowed companies to resume production and improve logistics and sales, reports Bloomberg .

Foreign firms saw a drop of 16.1% in their profits during the January-to-May period from a year earlier, a similar contraction to the first four months of the year. In contrast, profits across all industrial companies in China gained 1% in the five-month period.

For May alone, industrial profits fell 6.5% from a year earlier, narrowing from April’s 8.5% drop, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.