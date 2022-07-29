Four Chinese companies debut on Swiss exchange

Four Chinese companies had a mixed debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, marking the first test of investor interest in Chinese global depositary receipts (GDR) launched by the Zurich-based bourse, reports the South China Morning Post .

Representatives from Shanghai-listed Keda Industrial and Ningbo Shanshan, and Shenzhen-listed GEM and Gotion High-tech rang a traditional Swiss cowbell at a ceremony ahead of the debut of their GDRs in a landmark new business for the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Swiss exchange is providing a new offshore source of trading liquidity for stocks listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, following a new stock exchange scheme agreed between China and Switzerland in 2019. It follows the Stock Connect scheme established in Hong Kong in 2014.