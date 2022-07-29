Kingsoft files for second primary listing in HK

Nasdaq-traded Chinese cloud computing company Kingsoft Cloud Holdings filed for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong Wednesday, reports Caixin .

It joined a flock of US-listed Chinese companies seeking alternative fundraising channels as they face delisting in the case that Washington and Beijing fail to settle a long-running dispute over audit rules.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission in May added Kingsoft Cloud to a growing list of Chinese companies facing possible expulsion from American exchanges for failing to meet audit requirements. The company said it would seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong after its stock lost 48% following the delisting threat.