Foxconn back to full capacity in Shenzhen

Chinese technology firm Foxconn, the largest assembler of Apple’s iPhones, stated its factories in the Chinese manufacturing center of Shenzhen were back to full capacity after the city finished testing the majority of its 17 million residents, reports The Wall Street Journal .

But while Shenzhen returned to business as usual, more new cases in Jilin, Shanghai and other cities prompted tighter restrictions, highlighting the challenge that China still faces to contain its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

Shenzhen authorities said the city’s coronavirus outbreak has been largely stamped out after three rounds of nucleic-acid tests in a week. Public transportation and nearly all factories and other businesses resumed normal operations Monday, the government said. The easing of restrictions came even as the city a day earlier had reported 33 new local infections.