Foxconn experiences record Q1 despite China lockdowns

Key iPhone assembler Foxconn said it will be able to maintain its revenue levels this year despite the monthlong COVID lockdowns in China that have thrown supply chains into turmoil, reports Nikkei Asia . The Taiwanese company reported record quarterly revenue for January-March on Thursday, with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu telling investors that the company has been able to cope with the lockdowns in Shanghai and nearby areas.

“It is indeed a great challenge. We have spent a lot of effort arranging workers’ food and accommodation and communicating with local governments,” Liu said. “Currently, our important manufacturing complexes [in China] are operating normally through closed-loop management. Only a few, smaller factories are affected.”

Foxconn, which counts global tech giants Apple, Google, HP, Dell and Sony among its clients, was forced to suspend operations at its key Shenzhen complex for a number of days in March when the local government imposed COVID-19 lockdown measures. Shenzhen is Foxconn’s second-biggest manufacturing complex. Its biggest — and the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing site — is also in China, in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.