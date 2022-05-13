Layoffs at AliExpress Russia

AliExpress Russia, the e-commerce joint venture between Alibaba Group Holding and three Russian partners, including Mail.ru Group, has begun a wave of lay-offs, according to a Russian news report, as Chinese tech companies scale back their operations in the country after the invasion of Ukraine, reports the South China Morning Post.

The job cuts, which started a month ago, affect up to 40% of employees working on business lines that have become expendable amid Western sanctions on Russia, according to Vedomosti, citing an anonymous source.

The newspaper said it interviewed three people for the report, including two people familiar with the situation in the e-commerce market, as well as an employee who was laid off.