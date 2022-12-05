Foxconn injects capital into northern China facilities

Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s biggest contractor, has injected RMB 1 billion ($142 million) in fresh capital into its facilities in northern China, as its iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou–the largest in the world–struggles to meet production targets amid a severe manpower shortage, reports the South China Morning Post .

The investment was made towards a Foxconn subsidiary in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. The province is listed by Apple as one of Foxconn’s primary locations for the manufacturing of Apple products in mainland China, along with six other provinces including Henan and Jiangsu.

The Taiyuan plant, established in the early 2000s, mainly produces electronic components, mobile communication systems, smartphones and digital cameras, public information shows.