Blanket ban on Huawei unlikely in Germany

Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, reports Reuters .

Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which exposed the German economy’s reliance on Russia for energy and made officials wary of a similar dependence on China for trade.

Germany has come under particular pressure to take action on China’s telecoms gear makers after the US Federal Communications Commission last week banned approvals of new equipment from Huawei and ZTE because they pose “an unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.