Nio cuts waiting time for cars

Chinese electric car start-up Nio has slashed the waiting time for its cars to be delivered, the latest sign that it has overcome supply chain problems and is back on track to pursue high growth in the world’s largest automotive market, reports the South China Morning Post . According to its official app, buyers of Nio’s ET5 saloon will receive their cars in 13 to 15 weeks after placing their orders. Back in September, they faced a wait of up to 23 weeks.

The waiting period for the ET7 model had also been drastically cut, from five weeks to two weeks, as of Friday.

The shortened waiting period comes after Shanghai-based Nio announced earlier this week that it had resolved a supply-chain issue, enabling production to return to normal.