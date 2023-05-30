Foxconn raises pay and bonuses at main iPhone site

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group has raised the pay and bonus packages for new recruits working at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, several months before the US tech giant launches the next generation of its flagship device, reports the South China Morning Post . From Monday, new employees will be entitled to receive bonuses of up to RMB 3,000 yuan ($424) for at least 90 days of work at the factory, while drawing an hourly pay of up to RMB 21, according to a WeChat post on Saturday by Foxconn’s integrated Digital Product Business Group, which is responsible for iPhone production.

Existing workers at the factory can obtain a referral bonus of RMB 500, according to the post.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has already raised worker benefits twice this month. For example, the highest loyalty bonus for new recruits who remain employed for three months was increased to RMB 2,500 on May 22 from RMB 2,000 on May 3.