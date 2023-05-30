Saudi Arabia in talks to join the New Development Bank

The New Development Bank, the Shanghai-based lender better known as the “Brics bank”, is in talks with Saudi Arabia on admitting the country as its ninth member, a move that would strengthen its funding options as founding shareholder Russia struggles under the impact of sanctions, reports the Financial Times . The addition of the kingdom would reinforce ties between the bank, which was established by the world’s biggest developing economies as an alternative to western-led Bretton Woods institutions, and the world’s second-largest oil producer.

“In the Middle East, we attach great importance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and are currently engaged in a qualified dialogue with them,” the New Development Bank told the Financial Times in a statement.

The talks with Saudi Arabia come as the NDB prepares to embark on a formal evaluation of its funding options, which were thrown into question by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bank holds its annual meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.