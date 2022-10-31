Foxconn staff leave factory amid COVID curbs

Workers are departing Apple’s biggest iPhone plant in China, seeking to escape hastily enacted COVID measures that left many of the 200,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions, reports Reuters .

Local authorities from several regions in the central Henan province said they will receive homebound workers from Foxconn Technology Group after strict Covid curbs were imposed at the world’s largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou to quell an outbreak, according to official posts online.

At least six counties and cities in Henan asked residents who just left Foxconn to contact local authorities before going home. Workers will be sent to several days of mandatory isolation, according to official posts on WeChat.