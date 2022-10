Stellantis said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy, reports Reuters .

The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.

Stellantis had terminated the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business.