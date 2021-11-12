Geely launches electric truck

Chinese car manufacturing giant and owner of Volvo, Geely Automobile Group, has unveiled an electric truck that they plan to start delivering in 2024, reports the South China Morning Post . Geely unveiled its electric truck, called Homtruck, late on Monday and said it aimed to produce 570,000 trucks by 2030.

“An upgrade of the next generation of vehicles was imminent, particularly commercial vehicles, as they put a heavy burden on the environment,” Li Shufu, Geely’s billionaire founder, said during the launch.

The Homtruck’s launch follows in the footsteps of Geely competitors BYD and Tesla, which have both unveiled electric trucks in the past. Production on Tesla’s Semi, which was launched in 2017, has delayed for some time—Pepsi said this week that it would receive its first set of Semis, which it ordered in 2017, in the fourth quarter.