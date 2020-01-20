Geely’s Volvo links up with China Unicom on 5G for self-driving cars

Volvo is working with China Unicom to develop 5G-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology that can enable cars to better interact with their surroundings, the automaker said Wednesday in a statement, reported Caixin.

With stronger data transmission capability, more-stable connectivity and less response time, the emerging 5G technology is considered a key to enabling autonomous driving, which global automakers are betting will be at the forefront of the smart transportation race.

In the statement, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-owned Swedish automaker describes how 5G-connected V2X-powered cars could enhance safety and convenience. For example, such cars could communicate with traffic lights for optimal speeds, decelerate preemptively when detecting potential dangers and find empty parking spots with the help of traffic cameras, according to the statement.

Volvo has also established partnerships with other Chinese companies including tech giant Baidu, with which the carmaker joined hands in 2018 to develop a self-driving taxi for China.