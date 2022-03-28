Guangzhou sets up metaverse industry alliance

A number of tech firms in the southern Chinese city of Guanzhou have created a new industry association aimed at delivering metaverse-related developments, as the phenomenon touted as the next stage of the internet continues to grow, reports the South China Morning Post .

Five tech companies in Guangzhou—including GrowthEase, a business technology services provider under video gaming giant NetEase, and browser game publisher 37Games—on Friday established the Guangzhou Metaverse Innovation Association in the city’s tech-centric Nansha district, according to a report by the Nanfang Daily, the official newspaper of the Guangdong provincial committee of China’s Communist Party.

That alliance aims to serve as Guangzhou’s first salvo in the race to build China’s metaverse ecosystem, while enabling the southern city to accelerate development of its digital economy, according to the report. The metaverse refers to an immersive virtual world, where digital representations of people can interact with each other like they do in real life.