Shanghai to enter two-stage COVID lockdown

Shanghai, China’s financial hub, announced a two-stage city lockdown on Sunday in order to test the city’s inhabitants for COVID-19 over a nine-day period, reports Nikkei Asia . The announcement comes after the city reported a record number of asymptomatic infections.

Authorities said they would divide Shanghai into two for the exercise, using the Huangpu River that passes through the city as a guide. Districts to the east of the river, and some to its west, will be locked down and tested between March 28 and April 1. The remaining areas will be locked down and tested between April 1 and 5.

Public transport, including ride-hailing services, in these areas will be suspended when they are locked down, the city government said on its official WeChat account, adding that unapproved vehicles will not be allowed on the roads. It also said that all firms and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown, apart from those involved in offering public services or supplying food.